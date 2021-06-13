Former Dallas Cowboys Star Reportedly Auditioned For CBS

CBS reportedly held auditions for an NFL game analyst position recently and welcomed in some of the sport’s former stars to try out for the gig. Among them, was former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Lee joined Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez and Joey Galloway at the network’s recent audition for the in-game analyst position. At this point, it’s unclear if CBS will bring on one of the former NFL players for the job, or if they’ll stick with the current roster of broadcasters.

Lee is an interesting candidate for the job, as many Cowboys fans expected the recently retired 34-year-old to opt for a spot on the sidelines. The longtime captain in Dallas did his fair share of leading on the field making him a logical choice to get into coaching now that his playing days are over.

However, it looks like Lee wants to keep his options open. If a job become available in the broadcast booth, we may see him pursue the opening.

Alex Smith, Sean Lee, Mark Sanchez and Joey Galloway all recently auditioned for a game analyst position with CBS, per @AndrewMarchand. Smith also had an audition with Fox and meetings with ESPN and NFL Network. Fox also brought in former Washington HC Jay Gruden for an audition. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2021

CBS hasn’t made a decision on a new hire but does have an opening available after announcing that Rich Gannon would not be returning to his position in the booth after the 2020 season. The network does have a long list of in-house broadcasters that could fill the hole but clearly wanted to conduct a wide search in case a hidden gem was out there.

According to Marchand, Smith shined the brightest in his audition and showed the potential of a “No. 2 or No. 3 game analyst,” per one source. Sanchez and Galloway have held on-air gigs in the past, giving them a leg up on the competition.

But Lee may surprise the group and earn himself some credibility in the broadcasting community. It could be just a matter of time until the former Cowboys star is in the booth and back around the NFL.