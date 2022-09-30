Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports.

Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31.

According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down" came in around 12:25 p.m. near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Riverside County fire personnel found Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, dead upon arrival.

Escobar, who is from California and played collegiately at San Diego State, was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013. He spent four seasons with the team, catching 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

Escobar finished his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. He became a member of the Long Beach (Calif,) Fire Department in February.

Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, his friends and former teammates at this time.