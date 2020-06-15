Former NFL Executive Sends Clear Message To The Cowboys

The deadline for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to reach a long-term extension is fast approaching. If they don’t hash something out soon, 2020 may be Dak’s final year in Dallas.

There has been a lot of speculation that Dak is the one holding things up. Reports consistently reveal that he wants to be among the highest paid players in the league.

But ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Louis Riddick believes that the Cowboys need to be the ones to come to the table and give Dak what he wants. On Monday’s edition of Get Up, Riddick argued that it would be in Dallas’ best interest to lock Dak into a deal and rely on their drafting and scouting to make up for the lost salary cap.

“Obviously, there’s only so much money to go around, but I will say this — if you have a franchise quarterback, I would much rather secure that position and really rely on my ability to identify, draft and develop players around him than constantly be on that hamster wheel trying to look for another quarterback because he got too expensive,” Riddick said, per 247Sports. “I think it’s much easier to build out the rest of the roster than to try and find that franchise quarterbacks.”

Since entering the league in 2016, Dak has started all 64 games for the Cowboys, going 40-24 in the process. He has led the Cowboys to two playoff appearances, and done so on a fourth-round pick salary.

After the 2019 season, the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy as their head coach and slapped the franchise tag on Dak. He has yet to sign it.

But Dallas has a star-studded roster of players that could easily contend for a Super Bowl. Changing quarterbacks during this window could set them back several years.

Do you agree that the Cowboys should bite the bullet and pay Dak anyway?