Former NFL GM Reveals What He’d Do With Mike McCarthy

Will the Dallas Cowboys bring back Mike McCarthy for the 2022 season? That question is being asked on just about every sports show this week.

During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on the Cowboys’ coaching situation.

Though it might be a surprise to some fans, Tannebaum revealed that he would keep McCarthy as the head coach in Dallas if he was in charge of that decision.

“You want to be the head coach of the Cowboys, be more disciplined. And if you don’t have a different process, the results are not going to change,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I think the easy answer is to fire him. But the best way to manage him is to make sure that you change your process, you hold him accountable, and you give him a chance to make a change.”

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he is “very confident” that McCarthy will remain the team’s head coach for the 2022 season.

In his first two seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy owns an 18-15 record.

McCarthy did a fine job with the Cowboys in the regular season, but the team looked undisciplined and unprepared at times during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.