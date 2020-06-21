Former NFL QB Doesn’t Think Dak Prescott Has Earned Top Money

There’s no denying that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has far outplayed his rookie contract. But one former NFL QB isn’t convinced that he’s earned top money just yet.

In a recent interview, former Pro Bowler Steve Beuerlein said he feels Dak hasn’t earned the right to be paid like a top-three QB in the league. He feels that the offers that the Cowboys have made thus far have been fair.

“We all know the Cowboys have made what I consider two fair market offers at least to Dak Prescott, going back to before last year and he has rejected both,” Beuerlein said, via Fox Sports. “Those offers would’ve made him right around $30 to $35 million a year. Those numbers were very good numbers for him. He’s asking now to be paid the top highest-paid QB in the NFL, or at least up there. Bottom line is I don’t believe he’s earned to be paid that number…

“I like Dak Prescott and believe he deserves to be paid with the top quarterbacks, but I don’t think he deserves the number he’s looking for. He has drawn a line in the sand and franchised himself.”

Dak has gone 40-24 as a starter since going in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s led Dallas to two playoff appearances and has had some of the best passing seasons in franchise history.

But Dallas placed the franchise tag on Dak after the 2019 season. They now have until mid-July to come to an extension agreement, or he’ll become a free agent after the 2020 season.

It’s clear that Dallas wants Dak for the long term, but it’s the dollars amount holding things up.

Do you think Dak Prescott deserves top money in the NFL?