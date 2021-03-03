Former NFL Wide Receiver Has A Warning For The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are less than a week away from the franchise tag deadline for Dak Prescott. All indications are they’ll use it if they don’t have a long-term deal worked out.

Naturally, when Dallas popped up on the reported list of teams Russell Wilson would welcome a trade to, there was plenty of chatter on a possible Dak for Russ swap. That doesn’t seem likely to happen though.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall thinks it is worth it for the Cowboys to hold onto Dak. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Marshall said Dallas needs to commit to Prescott and not entertain a possible Russ deal.

“Dallas, you have your guy,” he said. “Pay him! Let the world know he is the guy!”

“Continue to build your team around [Dak],” Marshall added. “You know, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side because you don’t know Russ’ style and how he operates and how he moves.”

Brandon Marshall Warns Cowboys To Not Dump Dak For Russ, 'Grass Isn't Always Greener' https://t.co/UbEDlTDVMt — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 3, 2021

Calm down, Brandon. The latest reports indicate the Cowboys’ negotiations with Dak’s reps are going well, and trading for Russell Wilson wouldn’t make sense financially for either team.

We expect Dak to be wearing the star on his helmet come September.