Former Pro Bowler Expected To Make Cowboys Debut This Weekend

The Cowboys may get a lift on offense this Saturday when they host the Eagles.

During an appearance on 105.3 FM this Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his 2022 season debut this weekend.

Hilton signed a contract with the Cowboys earlier this month. He was inactive for last weekend's game against the Jaguars.

Dallas signed Hilton with the intention of having another veteran playmaker on its roster for the playoffs.

Hilton's days of being a Pro Bowl wideout are over, but he's still confident in his ability to make big plays downfield.

"I can still run, so if you think you're just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man and not get ran by, then you're crazy," Hilton said.

Hilton has 631 career receptions for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. Last year, he had 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.

We'll find out on Saturday if Hilton still has gas left in the tank.