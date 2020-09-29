FOX Announces TV Ratings For Thrilling Cowboys-Seahawks Game

Week 3 of the NFL season featured plenty of great games, but none better than the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup that took place on Sunday afternoon. As a matter of fact, the TV ratings for that showdown were quite impressive.

FOX said the Dallas-Seattle game drew 22.789 million viewers on Sunday, making it the most-watched game of the week. This matchup also saw a one percent increase from last year’s comparable window.

It’s not that surprising to hear that FOX drew in massive ratings for this matchup. The Cowboys and Seahawks usually put on a show when they meet.

Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson were both phenomenal this past weekend, as they were matching score for score at CenturyLink Field. The former had a career-high 472 passing yards, meanwhile the latter continued his red-hot start to the season with five touchdown passes.

This is the second time through three weeks that FOX drew monster ratings for one of its nationally-televised games.

During the opening week of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers-Saints game had 25.8 million viewers.

In a year where NFL teams won’t be allowed to host fans at full capacity, it’s imperative that TV ratings stay afloat. Judging off the first three weeks, Roger Goodell won’t have to worry about the possibility of ratings going down.