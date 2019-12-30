FOX Shows Jerry Jones’ Reaction To Eagles-Giants Game

The Dallas Cowboys are currently handling their business against the Washington Redskins. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough to get them into the playoffs due to Philadelphia’s strong fourth quarter against the Giants.

And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t be more upset to see it.

Footage from the Cowboys-Redskins game shows Jones glancing at the Eagles-Giants outcome in his luxury box. But he quickly turns around when he sees Philadelphia score a game-sealing touchdown.

A Philadelphia win would mean the Eagles win the 2019 NFC East title. That would knock the Cowboys out of contention regardless of their result today.

Jerry Jones watching the #Eagles game is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/JuExCrFmNo — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 30, 2019

All in all it’s been a very disappointing year for the Cowboys. They will finish the season 8-8, but with five of those wins coming from in the NFC East.

Marring the season are losses to non-playoff teams such as the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

This season may ultimately prove to a be critical point in Cowboys’ history as they will now go into the 2020 offseason in search of a new head coach, and figuring out how to retain star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Jones has plenty to be upset about. But he’s got a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around.