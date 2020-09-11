Fox Sports has issued a statement in response to Skip Bayless’ controversial comments on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bayless turned heads Thursday morning when discussing Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback recently revealed he’s been battling depression. He also discussed his brother, Jace, who died by suicide earlier this year.

Bayless questioned if Prescott’s capable of leading “America’s Team” while battling depression, or even simply revealing he has depression. Naturally, his tone-deaf comments have been met with heavy criticism. The comments simply reflect the outdated perspective of mental health issues and what those who deal with them are capable of.

Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday evening to address Bayless’ comments about Prescott. The sports media network stands in support of Prescott. The network also stated its disagreement with Bayless’ stance.

“At FOX Sports, we are proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health,” the statement reads. “No matter the cause of the struggles, FOX Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field. We do not agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning.”

Take a look at Fox Sports’ entire statement on the matter in the tweet below.

Fox Sports’ statement on Skip Bayless: pic.twitter.com/VtioudOob4 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 11, 2020

Fox Sports clearly disagrees with Skip’s latest take. But it’s not like the network condemned him for what he said.

This likely won’t be the end of this fiasco. We have yet to hear from Bayless on Twitter.

The popular Fox Sports contributor will likely address his comments on Prescott during Undisputed on Friday morning.