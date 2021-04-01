Dallas Cowboys Unveil Jersey Numbers For Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy this offseason, making a handful of signings in free agency to bolster their roster for next fall. On Thursday, the team announced what jersey numbers the new additions will wear next season.

Seven of the team’s eight major free agency signings have decided on what number they’ll wear in 2021. Here’s the pairings that the team website shared on Thursday:

35 – Damontae Kazee

Damontae Kazee 42 – Jayron Kearse

Jayron Kearse 44 – Jake McQuaide

Jake McQuaide 75 – Ty Nsekhe

Ty Nsekhe 91 – Carlos Watkins

Carlos Watkins 95 – Brent Urban

Brent Urban 98 – Tarell Basham (previously worn by Tyrone Crawford, who announced his retirement earlier this week)

Keanu Neal, who is expected to play linebacker for the Cowboys next year, has not officially signed his contract yet, so has not received a number. The 25-year-old, former safety, spent the early part of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Our free agents are ready to get to work! Check out their new #DallasCowboys jersey #️⃣s. Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 1, 2021

The only other noted jersey change comes for safety Steven Parker will now wear No. 25. The number was previously worn by Xavier Woods, who recently signed a new deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Overall, it’s been a successful offseason for the Cowboys who are hoping to bounce back from a 2020 year to forget. The organization kicked things off by signing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive contract extension. In doing so, Dallas should have a leg up on the rest of the NFC East.

The Cowboys then focused on the defense in free agency, acquiring multiple defensive backs to strengthen a depleted secondary. The front office also went after a few major targets on the defensive line to be a part of Dan Quinn’s new look unit.

The NFC East will likely be wide open yet again in 2021, so the Cowboys have as good a chance as ever to walk away with the division crown.