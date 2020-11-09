Garrett Gilbert Had A 2-Word Message After His First NFL Start

Garrett Gilbert had a pretty inspiring first National Football League start.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Gilbert was unable to lead the Cowboys to a victory, but Mike McCarthy’s team had a pretty incredible try.

Dallas fell to Pittsburgh, 24-19, on Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert was extremely scrappy, making some big throws while utilizing his running ability. The former Texas and SMU quarterback threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added three rushes for 28 yards.

Even noted critic Skip Bayless was impressed.

“Great job, Garrett Gilbert, just hanging in, taking all those shots from the NFL’s most hellacious pass rush, making a game of it when everyone thought this would be a home embarrassment for Jerry Jones. I am shocked and impressed,” the noted FOX Sports 1 personality tweeted.

Gilbert, meanwhile, had a harsher reaction to his first start. While the former five-star recruit was happy to play well, he summed up his first start with two words.

“Losing sucks,” he said.

That it does.

The Cowboys are now off for a week before returning to the field on Sunday, Nov. 22 against the Minnesota Vikings.

It will be interesting to see who Mike McCarthy has under center for that one.