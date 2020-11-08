Photos: Everything You Need To Know About Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert will be starting under center for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gilbert becomes the Cowboys’ fourth starting QB this season, coming in after Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci.

The Cowboys are 2-6 on the season, having lost every game since Prescott’s season-ending injury in a win over the New York Giants.

Gilbert will be tasked with facing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan to start Garrett Gilbert at quarterback Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source confirmed to ESPN. Gilbert and Cooper Rush went through something of a competition during the week of practice, although Gilbert took most of the first-team snaps,” ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys’ quarterback.

Gilbert was a high school prodigy in Texas

Gilbert is one of the most-successful high school quarterbacks in Texas high school football history. He led Lake Travis to a 39–4 combined record as a starter from his sophomore through senior seasons. Gilbert won multiple state championships and was a five-star recruit.

He was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2009 class, committing to Texas.

Gilbert played at Texas but transferred to SMU

Gilbert played collegiately at Texas, starting at quarterback during the 2010 season, but he eventually lost his job and transferred to SMU.

The Mustangs quarterback won the starting job for June Jones’ program, starting 23 games over two seasons.

Gilbert finished his college career with 9,761 passing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Gilbert has been a professional journeyman

Gilbert was a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. He was released before the regular season, but was signed to the practice squad.

The journeyman NFL quarterback has gone on to play for the Patriots, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Browns and Cowboys. He’s completed 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards.

Gilbert’s biggest experience came in the Alliance of American Football league, which he played in for a couple of months in 2019. Gilbert threw for 2,152 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Orlando Apollos. The league was eventually disbanded.

Gilbert will make his first start today

Gilbert is set to make his first career NFL start on Sunday.

The Cowboys and the Steelers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.