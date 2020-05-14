Gerald McCoy Reacts To Becoming Member Of The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about adding talent this offseason. Among the biggest signings is six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy.

The former No. 3 overall pick is coming off of one season with the Carolina Panthers. He played nine seasons with his first team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before leaving ahead of last season.

The 32-year old will have plenty of family and friends in the stands this year. He is an Oklahoma City native, and a former star for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s pretty pumped to play for the Cowboys, who are so close to his home.

“It’s the Cowboys and America’s team,” he told the NFL, as part of its NFL At Home video series. “I grew up two and a half hours from the Dallas Cowboys in Oklahoma City. To have an opportunity to play for an organization like that is going to be a lot of fun.”

Gerald McCoy is one of a number of big additions for Dallas on the defensive line. The team went on to sign his former Panthers teammate Dontari Poe, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in his career.

Pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has already made a big impact with Dallas, making Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018. With young talented linebackers like Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith on the roster, the Cowboys are well stocked up front.

On offensive, the Cowboys franchise tagged Dak Prescott, re-signed Amari Cooper, and got a steal with Sooners star receiver CeeDee Lamb falling all the way to them at No. 18. The Cowboys definitely expect to make a championship run, and soon.

[NFL]