Gerald McCoy Sends A Heartfelt Message To Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy when they signed him this offseason. Unfortunately, those expectations were dashed today.

McCoy suffered a ruptured right quad muscle during the first day of padded practice on Monday. Reportedly, it occurred during individual drills.

Originally, the injury was feared to be a torn ACL, but the ruptured quad still means McCoy’s season is over. He won’t see the field in the first year of the three-year, $18 million free agent contract he signed with the Cowboys.

As tough of a blow as this is for McCoy, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman appears to be taking a good approach to the situation. In a text message to ESPN’s Ed Werder, McCoy expressed disappointment in what happened, but also says he doesn’t want people feeling sorry for him.

“Just want the fans to know I truly appreciate the warm welcome and I’m sorry this happened,” McCoy said. “The Joens family opened their doors to an old vet to have an opportunity to come and help this team win and I was beyond excited to be a Cowboy.

“I will remain the mentor I am to the young guys and do my part to make sure that this team goes where it needs to. As far as my mindset, people deal with real life problems every day especially now with the state of our country…In retrospect, what I’m dealing with is minimal compared to that.”

McCoy’s absence could mean more work for second-year pro Trysten Hill as well as rookie Neville Gallimore. The Cowboys have plenty of options.

In the meantime, we wish Gerald McCoy a full and speedy recovery.