Giants Are Reportedly Still Interested In Jason Garrett

The New York Giants might be hiring Jason Garrett after all, just not as their head coach.

Garrett was finally let go by the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend after a cringeworthy song-and-dance between he and ownership. When Matt Rhule, the Giants’ reported top candidate, took the Carolina Panthers job this morning, many figured the Giants might pivot to Garrett.

Reports came out that the Giants requested to interview Garrett, but then news broke that they were hiring Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge. However, they are still reportedly interested in Garrett for a position on Judge’s staff.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Giants have asked the Cowboys for permission to interview Garrett to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

Garrett’s contract in Dallas doesn’t expire until January 14, so the Cowboys would have to grant New York permission to speak with him.

Before taking over as the Cowboys’ head coach midway through the 2010 season, Garrett was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2007-10. We’ll see if he finds himself back in that role with the Giants.

Garrett is familiar with Big Blue, having served as the team’s backup quarterback from 2000-03.