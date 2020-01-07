The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Giants Are Reportedly Still Interested In Jason Garrett

A closeup of Jason Garrett during a Dallas Cowboys game.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Giants might be hiring Jason Garrett after all, just not as their head coach.

Garrett was finally let go by the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend after a cringeworthy song-and-dance between he and ownership. When Matt Rhule, the Giants’ reported top candidate, took the Carolina Panthers job this morning, many figured the Giants might pivot to Garrett.

Reports came out that the Giants requested to interview Garrett, but then news broke that they were hiring Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge. However, they are still reportedly interested in Garrett for a position on Judge’s staff.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Giants have asked the Cowboys for permission to interview Garrett to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

Garrett’s contract in Dallas doesn’t expire until January 14, so the Cowboys would have to grant New York permission to speak with him.

Before taking over as the Cowboys’ head coach midway through the 2010 season, Garrett was the team’s offensive coordinator from 2007-10. We’ll see if he finds himself back in that role with the Giants.

Garrett is familiar with Big Blue, having served as the team’s backup quarterback from 2000-03.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.