Giants Player Who Tackled Dak Prescott Has Message For Jerry Jones

Giants defender Logan Ryan must have been feeling pretty terrible after yesterday’s game. Not only did his defense give up 37 points in a loss to the rival Cowboys, he has become personally vilified for making the tackle on Dak Prescott that sent him to the hospital.

But on Monday, Ryan made it clear that he fully supports Dak in his recovery efforts. He also has a message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Speaking to the media, Ryan admitted he felt “terrible” for what happened to Dak. He felt especially bad for doing it to a player in a contract year trying to get a huge payday. So he called on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to give Dak “$500 million when he comes back.”

“I feel terrible. It was a routine football play,” Logan Ryan said. “…You’ve got a guy, and I am in a similar position, he is scratching and clawing at one year on his deal to try and get rewarded, try to do the right thing, try to show up to work, try to lead his team, try to get a lucrative contract. He had to come out and prove it this year, so for him to get this type of injury… That’s why I feel like Dak. I hope he gets $500 million when he comes back. He deserves it. He is a hell of a quarterback.”

"The worst thing that happened today was the Dak injury, bigger than football… I hope he gets 500 million when he comes back, he deserves it" Logan Ryan says he "feels sick" about the injury to Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/jwEy03GQlV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 12, 2020

Dak Prescott was playing the 2020 season on the franchise tag. While he is set to make $31.4 million this year, he has no contract beyond this season.

That would have set Dak up for a massive payday if he hits free agency. But coming off a major injury like this one, there’s a good chance Logan Ryan’s tackle cost him a massive sum of money.

It’s a terrible situation for Dak to be in, and it justifies all of the efforts he tried to make this past offseason to get his extension.

If nothing else, hopefully this situation proves as a lesson to any NFL star who chooses to continue playing before getting their big payday.