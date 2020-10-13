Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward unfortunately knows a thing or two about gruesome injuries and how to bounce back from them. He’s offered his support and help for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following Dak’s injury on Sunday.

The Cowboys quarterback suffered a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday in Dallas’ victory over the Giants. Dak proceed to go to the hospital where he underwent season-ending ankle surgery.

Hayward is well aware of what it’s like to suffer a gruesome injury. The Boston Celtics forward sent Dak a heartfelt message on Tuesday, telling the Cowboys quarterback he’s “not alone.”

“After my injury, hearing from @Yg_Trece [Paul George], a guy who had been through it, made a huge difference,” Hayward wrote on Twitter. “@dak [Dak], if there’s anything I can do to help, don’t hesitate to reach out. You’re not alone!”

Gordon Hayward’s offer for help falls in line with how Hayward is perceived in the sports world. He’s generally known as one of the nicest players in the NBA.

As for Dak Prescott, all eyes look ahead to the 2021 season. Backup Andy Dalton, meanwhile, now takes over the Cowboys offense for the remainder of the season. The Cowboys’ signing of Dalton looks smarter by the day. He’s certainly capable of leading Dallas to the playoffs.

The Cowboys get back to work this week in preparation for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals next week.