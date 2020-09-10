Graphic: The 5 Most-Valuable NFL Franchises In 2020

To start off the 2020 NFL season, Forbes has released its annual list of the league’s most valuable franchises.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter released a graphic showing which NFL franchises were deemed “most valuable.” Coming in first yet again are the Dallas Cowboys at a whopping $5.7 billion.

The New England Patriots, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams came in second through fourth respectively. All of them were worth just over $4 billion, while the fifth-place San Francisco 49ers came in at $3.8 billion.

San Francisco is one of the most successful teams in NFL history, and is historically the most successful team on the entire West Coast, not to mention the state of California. Having nearly 40 years to grow their brand across the world, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

The Rams and Giants’ respective presences at 4th and 3rd on the list should come as no surprise. They’re the most successful and popular teams in the two largest cities in the United States.

As the NFL season prepares to kick off the season, the Cowboys are the league’s most valuable franchise, worth a mere $5.7 billion, per @Forbes. pic.twitter.com/ymwoD5zvDq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

There’s a strong argument to be made that the 20-year run of success the Patriots had with Tom Brady has made them one of the best dynasties of all-time. And with that dynasty comes brand potential across the country and across the world.

Finally, there’s America’s Team. Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys are a marketing dynamo. The margin of difference in value between Dallas and the rest of the NFL teams is a testament to that.

Jerry Jones has poured money into his team since acquiring it in the 1980s. While that hasn’t translated into much postseason success since 1995, neither he nor any of his descendants will end up poor if forced to sell the team.

Which NFL franchises do you think should are the most valuable?