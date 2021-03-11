The Spun

Greg Cosell Makes Bold Claim About Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson

Dak Prescott under center for the Dallas Cowboys.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott’s new contract has led to countless debates over whether he’s actually worth $40 million per season. Well, it appears one of the wisest NFL analysts in the business supports Dallas‘ decision.

Every week, NFL analyst Greg Cosell makes an appearance on the ‘Ross Tucker Podcast.’ It’s only fitting that Cosell and Tucker discussed Prescott’s contract during this Thursday’s episode.

During their discussion, Cosell unleashed an interesting take about Prescott and another elite quarterback in the NFL. He said the tape shows that Prescott is actually better than Russell Wilson.

“I think you can make an argument that at this moment in time Dak Prescott is a better quarterback [than Russell Wilson],” Cosell said. “And I think the tape shows that. I know the tape shows that.”

Cosell watches more NFL film than just about any analyst, so when he says something like this it usually turns a lot of heads.

The majority of football fans believe Wilson is a top-tier quarterback, but the same cannot be said about Prescott. There are plenty of critics that just don’t think he’s as valuable as his contract indicates – Colin Cowherd is definitely one of those critics.

Maybe this take from Cosell will warm up fans to idea that Prescott is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL because, frankly, he is.


