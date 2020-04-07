There’s Reportedly 1 Hangup Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys

While most quarterbacks this offseason were able to reach the open market, Dak Prescott received the franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys. He’ll earn a nice salary for the 2020 season, but the Pro Bowl quarterback isn’t concerned with just this year.

Prescott has been the biggest bargain in the NFL for the past four years. Dallas received elite production while the former Mississippi State quarterback played on a rookie salary.

Dallas had plenty of money to spent this offseason, yet none of that money went toward Prescott. Well, it appears the reason the two sides haven’t come to an agreement is because they haven’t compromised on the length of the contract.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys want Prescott to sign a long-term deal that would keep him on the roster for at least the next five years. On the other hand, Prescott reportedly wants to do a deal that’s four years or less.

Here’s what Schefter had to say about Prescott’s contract negotiations, via Saturday Down South:

“I don’t believe that money is a real issue, I think they could figure that out if they had to. I think they could come together and get that ironed out but again, the years are a big deal. Because if you just think about Dak Prescott playing for years, and what he might be able to get at one time where as opposed to what he would might be able to get playing five years, there’s a big difference there.”

It wouldn’t make much sense for Dallas to allow Prescott to hit the open market in 2021.

Prescott had a great season with the Cowboys in 2019. Now, he’d like to receive a contract that pays him among the best at his position.

The deadline to reach a long-term deal is July 15 at 4 p.m. ET.