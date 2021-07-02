The 2021 NFL season sits just a few months away, but there was some major news about one of the most popular teams in the league.

Before the 2020 season kicked off, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers were the subject of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Earlier this offseason, one NFL reporter speculated that one of five teams would be selected for this year’s edition.

NFL Network reporter Dan Hanzus named five teams that could be in the running for the show. He named the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos.

Well, he was right. On Friday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys have been selected to appear on Hard Knocks this season.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be selected to appear on this season’s five-episode series of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, per a source. An official announcement is likely to come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/37qbIrBgTZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars were also a popular guess for fans trying to name who would be the subject of the show this season. However, being a first-time head coach, Urban Meyer had the power to say he didn’t want the Jaguars on the show.

It’s unclear if he used that power, but fans should be thrilled with the selection. “America’s Team” has plenty of question marks heading into the 2021 season and a five-part documentary series about the team should be interesting.

Plus, the team has plenty of characters like running back Ezekiel Elliott and new linebacker Micah Parsons.

The first episode of the show kicks off on August 10.