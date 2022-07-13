Look: Heartwarming Photo From Michael Irvin Is Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin often uses Twitter to provide updates on his whereabouts and latest football takes. On Tuesday, however, he decided to share a photo of his family.

Irvin posted a photo of himself alongside his daughter and granddaughter. The caption for this tweet was heartwarming to say the least.

"My baby holding my baby," Irvin wrote. "My daughter holding my granddaughter. My little girl holding her little girl."

Unsurprisingly, most of the replies to Irvin's post have been very sweet.

"Beautiful family," one person commented. "I can’t imagine my grandpa having that much swag."

"Nothing quite like being a father AND grandfather," another person said. "Beautiful family."

It must be pretty awesome to have "The Playmaker" as your grandfather, that's for sure.