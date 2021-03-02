Report: Here’s What Dak Prescott Wants From Cowboys In Contract

For the second year in a row, Dak Prescott’s contract situation is one of the most interesting topics of the offseason. He might very well be heading for another franchise tag, but it appears a long-term deal is the priority for both sides.

The franchise tag would result in Prescott earning $37 million for the 2021 season. While that isn’t a bad deal at all, the Pro Bowl quarterback probably wants long-term security at this point in his career.

If the Dallas Cowboys and Prescott are going to reach an agreement this offseason, they’ll need to compromise on a yearly salary they’re both fine with.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater had some interesting information to share this week regarding Prescott’s negotiations. It turns out that he’s looking for a contract similar to Patrick Mahomes’.

“The goal here is still to get him signed to a long-term deal, and why would they continue using these costly tags on him if they didn’t feel he was their franchise guy? By the way, last year’s money was in the ballpark of Russell Wilson/Jared Goff-type money,” Slater said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Now he’s looking to be paid right behind Patrick Mahomes, a guy who’s gone to the Super Bowl two years in a row and Dak hasn’t done that yet. They feel like it’s been a respectable offer.”

Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) joined us this morning to separate fact from fiction when it comes to Dak, Russell Wilson, and the #Cowboys For Jane's full appearance: https://t.co/QjSvbxpNBt pic.twitter.com/DFB5KrKmPQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 1, 2021

Mahomes received a 10-year, $450 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 season. It’s highly unlikely another quarterback comes close to that number.

That being said, Prescott could potentially land an average salary of $40 million. It would be a significant raise in pay for the Cowboys’ leader.

