Here’s What Sean Payton Has Said About The Cowboys Job

Rumors have been swirling about Saints head coach Sean Payton stepping down, but it won’t be to coach the Dallas Cowboys.

Payton went on ESPN Radio in 2019 to discuss the Cowboys gig after he was linked to it and brushed it aside. It would be quite a surprise if he felt differently three years later.

“It’s come up before and mainly because I worked there for three years and have a good relationship with Jerry and Stephen,” Payton said. “Coach Parcells hired me back there in 2003. It doesn’t surface every year. It comes up every two or three years. But I’m in Year 13 now (in New Orleans). You kind of chuckle with it and you just move on from it. I’ve got a home here. What else can you say? You’ve been here long enough. I think it comes with a little less gusto each time that it does come up.”

Saints coach Sean Payton on @ESPNRadio in 2019 when asked about constantly being linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job: “You kind of chuckle with it and you just move on from it. I’ve got a home here.” pic.twitter.com/5QoHqSIB36 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 24, 2022

Payton has now been with the Saints for 15 seasons and has a 152-89 total record. He led the Saints to one Super Bowl in 2009 but hasn’t gotten them back since.

Despite that, he had one heck of a coaching job this past season as the Saints were one win away from being in the playoffs. They finished 9-8 while mainly starting Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill at quarterback after Jameis Winston got hurt.

If Tom Brady does retire this offseason, the NFC South could be theirs next season as both the Panthers and Falcons seem to be in disarray.

It remains to be seen what Payton decides to do this offseason.