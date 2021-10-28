Here’s Who Will Start For The Cowboys If Dak Prescott Can’t Play

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their bye week and riding a five-game winning streak, but may be forced to take on the Minnesota Vikings without star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak is dealing with a foot injury and his ability to play this coming Sunday isn’t currently known. So on Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy outlined the plan if Dak can’t play.

McCarthy said that the Cowboys are considering dressing three quarterbacks for the game – Dak, backup Cooper Rush and third-stringer Will Grier. If Dak can’t play, Cooper Rush will start in his stead.

“You go through the locker room and everybody has a ton of faith in Cooper,” McCarthy explained. “He established that over his time here. Very, very consistent in everything that he does so you know exactly what you’re getting. So he’ll be ready to go if we hand him the ball.”

Cooper Rush is in his fifth NFL season after going undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017. He spent his first three seasons with the Cowboys and briefly joined the Giants practice squad in 2020 before returning later that year.

Rush appeared in two games for the Cowboys in 2017. He completed one pass for two yards and recorded 13 rushing yards.

But he’s never gotten extensive playing time, let alone started an NFL game. The Cowboys have to have a lot of faith in Rush in order to give him such a big role at a such a critical point of the season.

Will we see Cooper Rush take the field for the Cowboys this weekend?