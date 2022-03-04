How Much Money Cowboys Would Save By Releasing Amari Cooper

On Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the bombshell report that the Dallas Cowboys intend to cut Amari Cooper before the new league year.

Cooper is due to make upwards of $20 million in 2022. But with the Cowboys currently well in the red in terms of cap space, they had to make some moves. And this one will almost certainly get them out of their cap hell.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cowboys stand to gain $16 million in cap space if they release Cooper. Per OverTheCap, the Cowboys are currently $13.4 million in the red. This move would move them into the black immediately.

But the move also indicates that the Cowboys believe they don’t need Cooper anymore. The recent rise of Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb might be the reason they’re ready to part ways with him.

Releasing Amari Cooper would create $16M in cap space for Dallas. Cooper would become amongst the best players available and would be eligible to sign ASAP if he is released in advance of free agency. https://t.co/vpQu498wKW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys traded a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper in the middle of the 2018 NFL season. Cooper rewarded the Cowboys with back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.

In 56 games for the Cowboys, Cooper has 292 receptions for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s had some pretty noteworthy performances too such as his three-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2018, his 226-yard performance against the Packers in 2019 and his 106-yard performance against the Seahawks in the 2019 playoffs.

Cooper will be in hot demand if he hits unrestricted free agency by being released.

Where will Amari Cooper end up next?