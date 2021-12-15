How The Cowboys Can Clinch A Playoff Spot This Week

There are still four weeks left in the NFL regular season, but the Dallas Cowboys could clinch a playoff berth as early as this weekend.

The 9-4 Cowboys will play the 4-9 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium this Sunday. If they win that game and the New Orleans Saints or San Francisco 49ers lose or tie, Dallas clinches a wild card berth, at minimum.

The Saints are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the 49ers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond the wild card, Dallas can wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Giants and a tie between the Eagles and Washington Football Team, or a Washington win with the Cowboys still having the strength of victory tiebreaker over Philly.

The full list of Dallas playoff scenarios for Week 15 can be seen below.

How can the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot this week? pic.twitter.com/N79KU5VOBR — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 15, 2021

Basically, barring something insane happening down the stretch, the Cowboys will be back in the postseason after missing out each of the last two seasons. All Dallas is playing for is the division title and playoff seeding.

The Cowboys will kick off against the Giants at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.