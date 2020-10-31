How The Cowboys Privately Feel About Rookie QB Ben DiNucci

It’s been a weird year to say the least, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Ben DiNucci will be making his debut for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

With both Andy Dalton and Dak Prescott unable to suit up due to injuries, the Cowboys are handing the keys to the offense over to a rookie quarterback from James Madison.

Starting a rookie quarterback on the road against a division rival could be a recipe for disaster, but it sounds like the Cowboys are excited to see DiNucci under center. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the team is “low-key excited” about what DiNucci might do against the Eagles.

DiNucci attempted three passes in relief duty for Dallas last Sunday. He completed two of those attempts for 39 yards and showed poise.

Multiple wide receivers on the Cowboys complimented DiNucci’s arm talent this week.

“He looked good,” Amari Cooper told reporters. “If I had to describe it in one word, I’d say he looks comfortable. It seems like he’s a confident guy. He has a little bit more velocity (behind his throws).”

Michael Gallup also had some praise for DiNucci, saying “He’s been slinging that thing.”

It’s unclear if DiNucci will start past Week 8. A win over the Eagles, however, might result in another start for the JMU product.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.