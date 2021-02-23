NFL insider Ian Rapoport shed new light on Dak Prescott and a possible longterm contract with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

The clock is ticking for the Cowboys to make a decision on Prescott this off-season. Obviously, as has been reported multiple times over the past year, the Cowboys quarterback wants a longterm deal with the organization. Instead, Dallas placed a franchise tag on Prescott last year. Some speculate the organization will do the same this year.

Rapoport reported on Tuesday the Cowboys are hoping to sign Prescott to a longterm extension as soon as possible, primarily ahead of the March 9 deadline to franchise tag players. We’ll have to wait and see how this situation develops in coming weeks.

In the midst of ongoing negotiations and rumors, Rapoport dropped an intriguing nugget surrounding Prescott’s potential contract on Tuesday. The NFL insider shared Prescott’s longterm contract could be close to $40 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

From NFL Now: The best news for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is that the team is so confident in his rehab that they want to do a long-term deal with him now. Remains to be seen whether it'll happen. pic.twitter.com/4kFjrnVDnU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2021

If $40 million is the number being floated around, then there has to be a bit of substance to it. Previous reports indicated Dak Prescott’s new contract would be in the $37 million to $38 million ball park.

The Cowboys clearly want to wrap up a longterm deal ahead of the March 9 franchise tag deadline. But the same was said last year, and the organization eventually franchise tagged the young quarterback.

We’ll find out if Dallas puts words into action here in the next few weeks.