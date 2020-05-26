The Spun

Cowboys Insider Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman before the Cowboys-Rams game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with FOX sportscaster and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman recently shared his prediction for how Dak Prescott’s contract situation will end. The three-time Super Bowl champion trusts both sides to come to terms on a new deal before the July 15 deadline.

Shortly after Aikman made those comments, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on negotiations in Dallas. Let’s just say his outlook on this situation isn’t nearly as optimistic as Aikman’s.

“I appreciate Troy Aikman’s optimism. Everyone wants to get a deal done,” Rapoport said. “The Cowboys – based off the fact they offered him a contract that would pay him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL – believe in Dak and want to sign him. And obviously, Dak would love the long-term security of a huge extension. Everybody wants this to happen. The problem is the two sides would like to go about it a different way. The Cowboys would like to think long term, while Dak’s camp would like a four-year deal.”

Rapoport said this will likely come down to the length of the contract. He doesn’t see either side caving anytime soon, but crazier things have happened over the course of this offseason.

Prescott has all the tools to lead the Cowboys to a championship. The issue is that paying him upwards of $35 million per season could cripple the team moving forward.

In a perfect world, the two sides can find a deal that keeps Prescott happy while having wiggle room to make other moves. That’s obviously easier said than done.

For the last four years, the Cowboys didn’t have to invest much money into Prescott because he was on a rookie salary. It only makes sense that he’d want a lucrative deal this time around.

With less than two months remaining until the deadline, all eyes in Dallas will be on this standoff between the Cowboys and Prescott.

