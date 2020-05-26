Cowboys Insider Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Comment On Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman recently shared his prediction for how Dak Prescott’s contract situation will end. The three-time Super Bowl champion trusts both sides to come to terms on a new deal before the July 15 deadline.

Shortly after Aikman made those comments, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on negotiations in Dallas. Let’s just say his outlook on this situation isn’t nearly as optimistic as Aikman’s.

“I appreciate Troy Aikman’s optimism. Everyone wants to get a deal done,” Rapoport said. “The Cowboys – based off the fact they offered him a contract that would pay him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL – believe in Dak and want to sign him. And obviously, Dak would love the long-term security of a huge extension. Everybody wants this to happen. The problem is the two sides would like to go about it a different way. The Cowboys would like to think long term, while Dak’s camp would like a four-year deal.”

Rapoport said this will likely come down to the length of the contract. He doesn’t see either side caving anytime soon, but crazier things have happened over the course of this offseason.

From NFL Now: Troy Aikman isn't wrong — all sides want an extension for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. But a lot has to happen to get there. pic.twitter.com/63n5SmmsFj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2020

Prescott has all the tools to lead the Cowboys to a championship. The issue is that paying him upwards of $35 million per season could cripple the team moving forward.

In a perfect world, the two sides can find a deal that keeps Prescott happy while having wiggle room to make other moves. That’s obviously easier said than done.

For the last four years, the Cowboys didn’t have to invest much money into Prescott because he was on a rookie salary. It only makes sense that he’d want a lucrative deal this time around.

With less than two months remaining until the deadline, all eyes in Dallas will be on this standoff between the Cowboys and Prescott.