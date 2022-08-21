In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for the start of the 2022 regular season.

The Cowboys are coming off an NFC East championship, though they fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

While Dallas hasn't had a great offseason on paper, Prescott and the Cowboys are optimistic heading into the fall.

We'll likely be seeing Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, in the stands at several games this fall.

Dak and Natalie have reportedly been dating for a couple of years. She was a major supporter for Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury in 2020.

Dak and Natalie reportedly met in Texas, where she went to college.

Prescott and the Cowboys are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Dallas will open against Tampa Bay.