It turns out Dak Prescott’s top weapon in the passing game is nursing an ankle injury this offseason. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an important update to share regarding the status of Amari Cooper.

The star wideout for the Dallas Cowboys could miss the start of training due to an ankle injury that started bothering him a few weeks ago.

“Amari Cooper is not participating in minicamp, and from my understanding, he may not be quite ready enough to start training camp with the Dallas Cowboys,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. “Here’s why: it’s nothing major for Amari Cooper, but it goes back to an irritation he’s got going on in his ankle. It happened about two weeks ago.”

Rapoport said all Cooper can do to get better is rest his ankle. It’s possible that he’ll start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Cowboys WR Amari Cooper may not be ready for training camp as he rests with hopes that an irritation in his ankle will calm down, while #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley underwent minor foot surgery. pic.twitter.com/NYEfRvAXHs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Cooper’s injury during a press conference on Wednesday.

“As far as Amari, Amari has the ankle that he’s still working through,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “He won’t participate the rest of the minicamp. I’m just hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp.”

The Cowboys have enough talent at wide receiver to hold down the fort in the event Cooper is out for an extended period of time. However, they’ll need him on the field if they want to be legitimate title contenders.