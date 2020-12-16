Injury Update For Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys usually get jaw-dropping production out of Ezekiel Elliott, but that hasn’t been the case this season.

There are multiple reasons as to why Elliott isn’t playing at an elite level this season. Dallas is missing multiple starters on the offensive line due to injury, Dak Prescott has been out since October, and Elliott is simply not as explosive as he once was.

To make matters worse, Elliott is also dealing with a calf injury. It was serious enough to hold him out of practice this Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott was seen doing resistance training on the side, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be ready to go this Sunday against the 49ers. And yet, it sounds like he’ll try to play through this injury if possible.

“I think it might be something I might have to manage throughout the season, I don’t know,” Elliott told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Every day is a little bit different. It’s just a little bit stiff and sore.”

Last week, Elliott had 48 rushing yards on 11 carries against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Elliott only has one game with at least 100 rushing yards this season. He should still finish the season with about 1,000 rushing yards, but he just hasn’t performed at an All-Pro level.

Since the Cowboys won’t have Elliott at full strength this weekend, Tony Pollard’s role could increase against San Francisco.