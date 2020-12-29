Injury Update For Dallas Cowboys Star Zack Martin

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys kept their playoffs hopes alive with a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox was forced out of the game with a stinger. After Cox left, the Cowboys went on a 34-3 run en route to a 37-17 win.

With the win – and a Washington loss – the Cowboys moved a game closer to winning the NFC East. But that’s not the only good news the Cowboys have received this week.

Cowboys reporter Todd Archer revealed star offensive lineman Zack Martin could be back soon. Martin missed most of the season with injuries, but could make a return for the playoffs – if the Cowboys make it that far.

The Cowboys will start Zack Martin’s practice window from a calf injury this week but owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan it is “unlikely,” Martin will play Sunday vs. New York. Due to a procedural matter, the Cowboys will have… https://t.co/KWeBnj3ZmV — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 29, 2020

Dallas has no choice but to bring Martin back to the active roster.

According to Archer, ” the Cowboys will have to add Martin to the 53-man roster this week or be forced to release him based on the injured reserve designation.” Dallas already made room for Martin by releasing backup offensive lineman Jordan Mills.

The Cowboys face off against the New York Giants this weekend. Dallas needs a win and for Philadelphia to beat Washington this weekend to clinch the NFC East.

The Giants, meanwhile, could win the division with a win over the Cowboys and a Philadelphia win over Washington.

It’s a wild race for the NFC East.