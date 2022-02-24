Earlier this week, a potential trade involving Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper received plenty of attention.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus proposed a hypothetical trade that would send the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to the Jacksonville Jaguars for picks No. 33 and 155 in this year’s NFL Draft.

Of course, that sparked plenty of conversation on social media. Most Cowboys fans don’t agree with the trade and want to see quarterback Dak Prescott target Cooper more often.

“Instead of trying to trade Amari Cooper maybe we should try getting him the ball,” one fan said.

Others a fine with giving Cooper up if it means the team receives a first-round pick – not a second and fifth-round pick as floated in the trade proposal.

“Give us a first and I’d be ok with it. If we’re gonna lose him might as well get something,” said another fan.

“Y’all are dumb. Amari Cooper isn’t the problem,” another fan said.

Cooper racked up 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during the 2021 season, which would have led the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Should the Cowboys consider trading Cooper?