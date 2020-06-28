Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Has 2 ‘Preferred’ Teams

Jadeveon Clowney remains the best free agent on the NFL market as we head deeper into the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has been linked to several different teams, most notably the Cleveland Browns. The AFC North franchise reportedly made Clowney a sizable contract offer, but he’s yet to accept it.

Clowney might not be interested in playing for the Browns. The top pass rusher reportedly has two “preferred” destinations in mind.

The former Seahawks and Texans defensive lineman reportedly prefers the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints.

“I was told the two teams on top of Clowney’s list, as far as where he would like to end up, are the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. He would definitely help both of those teams. Both of them are a little bit cash-strapped. The Saint shave less than $9M under the cap,” Tony Pauline said on PFN’s NFL Draft Insiders Podcast.

“The Cowboys are about $11.2M below the cap. So I don’t think either of that is going to be enough to bring Clowney in. They would have to do some significant maneuvering of salary in order to bring him in for a year if in fact those teams want him. I don’t know that they want him. I know that Clowney would like, wouldn’t mind ending up with either the Cowboys or the Saints from what I’m told.”

While Clowney might prefer Dallas and New Orleans, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys or the Saints will be able to sign him.

Clowney would probably have to take a big discount to play for one of his “preferred” teams.

Where do you see Clowney playing in 2020?