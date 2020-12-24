Jalen Hurts Shows Respect For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East showdown.

Both teams are still in the thick of the playoff race. However, a loss by either team this weekend will likely end any chance of winning the division.

Over the past two weeks, the Eagles have taken down the New Orleans Saints and nearly upset the Arizona Cardinals. After benching Carson Wentz in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are finally playing up to their potential.

Before Sunday’s game kicks off, Hurts gave some love to someone who won’t be playing – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I’m praying for a healthy recovery for him. I have a lot of respect for him and his game,” Hurts said about Prescott, via Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

Jalen Hurts said Dak Prescott hosted him on a recruiting visit to Miss. State. He’s heard others make comparisons between him and Dak. “I’m praying for a healthy recovery for him. I have a lot of respect for him and his game.” QBs he watches most are Dak, Rodgers, Watson & Wilson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 24, 2020

Hurts said the NFL quarterback he watches the most are Prescott, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

All of those make sense, considering Hurts plays a similar style to all four of those quarterbacks. While he can beat teams with his legs, Hurts prefers to stay behind the line of scrimmage and torch opposing defenses through the air.

In his two starts this season, Hurts racked up 505 passing yards with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 169 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Philadelphia and Dallas kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.