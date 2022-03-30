Jalen Ramsey Thought He Was Going To Be Drafted By 1 NFL Team

During the 2016 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Jalen Ramsey with the fifth overall pick. In a recent interview, the All-Pro defensive back revealed that he was nearly drafted by the most popular team in the league.

On a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Ramsey told the crew that he thought the Dallas Cowboys would select him with the No. 4 pick.

Ramsey claims Dallas told him they’d use the fourth overall pick on him during his visit with the team. The Cowboys ultimately decided to use that pick on Ezekiel Elliott.

“I remember when I was on my visit to Dallas, they told me, ‘If you’re there at No. 4, we’re taking you. We don’t think you’re going to be there at No. 4. If you’re on that board though, we’re taking you.’ I thought I was gone then,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey grew up a fan of the Cowboys. He said playing for the franchise would’ve been a “dream come true.”

At the end of the day, Ramsey went to Jacksonville and developed into one of the best defensive players in the game.

After three and a half seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He’s been the leader of Sean McVay’s secondary since the 2019 season.