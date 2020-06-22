Jamal Adams’ Response To Cowboys Fan Is Going Viral

New York Jets star Jamal Adams has demanded a trade and the Dallas Cowboys are believed to be one of his preferred destinations. This appeared to be confirmed – and more – on Sunday evening.

A video has surfaced of a fan in Texas asking Adams when he’s going to come to the Cowboys. Adams did not hold back with his response.

“I’m trying, bro,” Adams said.

So, there you have it. As long as the video isn’t doctored or old, it appears Adams is intent on getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, 24, is a Texas native. He’s been linked to the Cowboys for about a year, but Jerry Jones’ team has yet to pull the trigger on an offer the Jets are willing to accept.

Perhaps that is about to change…

Adams reportedly has eight “preferred” trade destinations: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys, though, might top that list.

Adams has liked an Instagram post of himself in a Cowboys jersey. He does look good rocking Dallas’ colors (of course, pretty much everyone does).

Oh hey look at this edit of Jamal Adams in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on Instagram that Jamal Adams happened to like pic.twitter.com/r3OBYWNbTV — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 20, 2020

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2019 season, but expectations are high heading into the fall.

You can bet on Jerry Jones at least considering a blockbuster offer for the All-Pro safety.