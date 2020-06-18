Cowboys Insider Has Details On Jamal Adams Trade Request

New York Jets star Jamal Adams is not happy with his situation. The young New York Jets star demanded a trade from the team earlier today.

There have been occasional reports indicating that both sides could be seeking a divorce over the last few months. So far, there hasn’t been any movement on that front, but Adams appears ready to make a real push ahead of the 2020 season. I’d imagine there’s a real market for a 24-year old star safety, especially with two years left on his deal.

Adams said he requested a new deal from the Jets back in January, and that the team never sent one over. “A lot of talk no action,” he said of the team on Instagram. He wants a new deal as he nears the end of his rookie contract, but it sounds like there are some teams who he’d welcome a trade to, even without an immediate extension.

According to Dallas Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins, America’s Team might be one of them. “A source also says there are certain teams Jamal Adams is willing to be traded to where he won’t request a contract extension, at least right away,” he tweeted, before revealing Dallas as one of them. So far, the Jets have not granted Adams’ representation the right to seek a deal, however.

If the Cowboys do make a play for Jamal Adams they probably won't have to extend him this year. They could wait until 2021. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 18, 2020

Jamal Adams grew up in Carrollton, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, before going on to star at LSU. It makes sense that he’d be interested in a move to his hometown team.

Adam Schefter has six more teams that Adams would approve of.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Spotrac put his annual value at over $14 million, and thinks he could be worth a deal upwards of six years, and over $85 million. That’s a ton of cash, but he could be a franchise cornerstone going forward.