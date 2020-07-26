2 Other NFL Teams Wanted To Trade For Jamal Adams

The New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a blockbuster Jamal Adams trade on Saturday afternoon.

Adams, the All-Pro safety, is being traded to Seattle in exchange for a compensation package that includes two first-round NFL Draft picks.

The full trade: Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seahawks; safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and a third-round pick in 2021 to the Jets.

Adams, a former first-round pick, previously requested a trade out of New York. The Jets were waiting for a huge compensation package and they finally got one from Seattle.

“While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long successful career with the Jets, we know it’s important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said in part in a statement. “As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore.”

A couple of other notable NFL teams reportedly had interest in Adams, too. The Cowboys and the 49ers were reportedly both “in” on Adams. However, it was Seattle that came to the table with the best offer.

Notes on Jamal Adams/Seahawks, per sources. Parties involved believed 49ers, Cowboys were both in. A deal now not stipulation for trade, can extend this year or next. Draft uncertainty a factor. All but closes book on Clowney. Team views Adams as weapon more than safety — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2020

The Seahawks will likely attempt to work out a longterm extension with Adams, who was unhappy with his contract situation in New York.

Seattle is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Atlanta.