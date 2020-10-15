Jason Garrett Comments Further On Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Spun

Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett on the Dallas Cowboys sideline.ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 and head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett look on during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott worked together as head coach and quarterback for four seasons, so it was tough for the former Cowboys coach to see his old pupil suffer such a severe injury last week.

Prescott’s season is finished after he dislocated and fractured his right ankle in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The fifth-year pro remains in good spirits as he begins his recovery.

Garrett, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator, was seen checking on Prescott before he was taken off the field on Sunday. Today, he addressed the media about his former quarterback, saying that he’s spoken with Prescott during the week.

“Obviously, very sad that he had the injury,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “One thing I know about him, he’s as tough as they come. His mentally tough; he’s physically tough. Surgery seemed to have gone well. Our communication over the last few days have been positive. It seems like he is in good spirits. Wish him nothing but the best. He’s a special guy.”

Together, Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott went 40-24 in the regular season and reached the playoffs twice. Prescott had not missed a start since beginning his rookie year as Dallas’ No. 1 QB in 2016.

With Prescott out, Andy Dalton will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Rookie Ben DiNucci is the team’s backup, with newly-signed Garrett Gilbert occupying third-string.


