The Dallas Cowboys are getting smoked by the Atlanta Falcons today. Barring a 19-point second-half comeback, the Cowboys will start the 2020 NFL season 0-2. And it’s leading everyone to make the same joke about former head coach Jason Garrett.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired Jason Garrett after underachieving in ten years at the helm. Garrett had taken heat for years for not getting the Cowboys on enough deep playoff runs despite their stellar roster.

But Dallas’ struggles under new head coach Mike McCarthy are leading many to suggest that they were too hard on Garrett. Jokingly, at the very least.

Garrett has since joined the rival New York Giants as their offensive coordinator. Though the Giants aren’t necessarily an offensive juggernaut with him running it.

Maybe we were too rough on Jason Garrett… — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) September 20, 2020

And people kept saying Jason Garrett was the problem. This @dallascowboys team looks baaad — Henry Vasquez (@MoneyManIbra) September 20, 2020

Jason Garrett watching the cowboys struggle without him as head coach pic.twitter.com/mlfAWXAyUE — Uncle Bobby (@BobbytheBause) September 20, 2020

Jason Garrett went 85-67 is nine-and-a-half seasons in Dallas. He won three division titles and two playoff games for the team he once won two Super Bowls with as a player.

Cowboys fans largely praised the decision to fire Garrett, regardless of who it was that came in to replace him.

But an 0-2 start with the Seattle Seahawks on deck next week has a lot of fans thinking 2020 might be over before it begins.

If nothing else, Week 2 of the NFL season is proving that Jason Garrett wasn’t the only thing wrong with Dallas.

Just don’t expect the former Cowboys coach to be popping any champagne tonight.