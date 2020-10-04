Jason Garrett Is Trending During The Cowboys’ Game Today

When Jason Garrett used to trend during Dallas Cowboys games, it was to criticize what the longtime head coach did or didn’t do on the sideline.

Well, Garrett is trending during today’s Cowboys game, but he’s not involved with it in any fashion. After being let go by Dallas after last season, Garrett is currently the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

His replacement in Big D, Mike McCarthy, isn’t off to the best start though. The Cowboys are trailing the Cleveland Browns 41-14 at home right now and are on the verge of starting 0-3. Only a miracle Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons will have kept Dallas from going 0-fer the first month of the season.

Naturally, plenty of Cowboys fans and media are up in arms over how bad the team looks, and it has led to the realization that maybe things weren’t all to blame on their former head coach.

Starting to think it might not have been "all Jason Garrett's fault" in Dallas. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1bXwmB3JQt — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2020

There's still time on the clock. But if anyone was wondering, in nine seasons, Jason Garrett's Cowboys never started 1-3 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 4, 2020

You can say what you want about Jason Garrett, but we rarely (if ever) saw them start a game as seemingly unprepared as the Cowboys have looked in their first two home games of 2020. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 4, 2020

In nine seasons as head coach, Jason Garrett never started 1-3 with the Cowboys. — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) October 4, 2020

Jason Garrett is trending… Cowboys fans: pic.twitter.com/qHqICSklOr — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 4, 2020

They don’t rush the passer. They don’t stop the run. They can’t cover receivers. The offense turns the ball over. Mike McCarthy has fielded a worse team than Jason Garrett ever did. That’s just through 3 1/2 games but it’s true. — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorShow) October 4, 2020

Mike McCarthy + Kellen Moore = Jason Garrett — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) October 4, 2020

In all honesty, it was probably time for Dallas to move on from Garrett. But it remains to be seen if they made the right choice in hiring McCarthy, and the team has been hurt by the lack of offseason with an all-new staff.

Having Garrett still would at least have provided the Cowboys with some continuity. The good news is the NFC East is the worst division in football, so there’s time for McCarthy and company to work out the kinks.