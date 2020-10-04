The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jason Garrett Is Trending During The Cowboys’ Game Today

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

When Jason Garrett used to trend during Dallas Cowboys games, it was to criticize what the longtime head coach did or didn’t do on the sideline.

Well, Garrett is trending during today’s Cowboys game, but he’s not involved with it in any fashion. After being let go by Dallas after last season, Garrett is currently the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

His replacement in Big D, Mike McCarthy, isn’t off to the best start though. The Cowboys are trailing the Cleveland Browns 41-14 at home right now and are on the verge of starting 0-3. Only a miracle Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons will have kept Dallas from going 0-fer the first month of the season.

Naturally, plenty of Cowboys fans and media are up in arms over how bad the team looks, and it has led to the realization that maybe things weren’t all to blame on their former head coach.

In all honesty, it was probably time for Dallas to move on from Garrett. But it remains to be seen if they made the right choice in hiring McCarthy, and the team has been hurt by the lack of offseason with an all-new staff.

Having Garrett still would at least have provided the Cowboys with some continuity. The good news is the NFC East is the worst division in football, so there’s time for McCarthy and company to work out the kinks.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.