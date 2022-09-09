Jason Garrett Names What Cowboys Must Do To Beat Bucs

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This season, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's is serving as a studio and game analyst for NBC.

Tonight, Garrett was part of the network's pregame coverage before the season opener between the Rams and Bills. He will serve in the same role Sunday night prior to the Cowboys' primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Garrett has some thoughts on what Dallas and Tampa Bay must do in order to win on Sunday, and he shared them on the pregame show tonight.

It sounds like he's all in on his former team "feeding" Ezekiel Elliott.

"They have to quiet the game down. They have to hand the ball to Zeke Elliott time and time again in the middle of the defense," Garrett said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It might not be real productive, but they have to be patient and then make some plays with run after the catch.

"One thing they can't do is throw it 58 times like they did last year (in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game). They have to be balanced. That's the formula against this (Tampa Bay) defense."

If you are wondering why Jason Garrett got fired as a head coach in Dallas and offensive coordinator in New York, this answer is a perfect reason why.

Tampa Bay's' defense has defensive linemen Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks clogging up the middle and Lavonte David and Devin White making plays at inside linebacker. Running the ball too often into the teeth of the defense is a recipe for disaster.

Keeping Tom Brady off the field is great in theory, but in the modern NFL, you have to be able to put up points. The best way to do that, in general, and definitely against this Bucs team, is to throw the ball.

There's a time and a place to "feed Zeke" or his backup Tony Pollard, but Sunday night should not be that time.

Hopefully for Cowboys fans, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is not planning on doing what Garrett is suggesting.