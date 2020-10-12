Jason Garrett Shares His Reaction To Dak Prescott’s Injury

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback went down with a gruesome lower-leg injury early in the second half on Sunday. Prescott was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital.

Sunday night, the Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his ankle. Prescott now has a tough road to recovery ahead.

It was a devastating scene at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now an assistant with the Giants, was among those who went on the field to check on Prescott.

Garrett spoke to USA TODAY about the injury.

“I really feel sad,” Garrett told USA TODAY Sports. “Dak’s a true inspiration to so many and I put myself at the top of that list. I love him to death.”

Jason Garrett said watching Cowboys QB Dak Prescott go down "just makes you sick." “I really feel sad," Garrett told @usatodaysports. "Dak’s a true inspiration to so many and I put myself at the top of that list. I love him to death."https://t.co/8T4Tq9UZa9 pic.twitter.com/YN0Tu72Bu8 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 12, 2020

Garrett is far from the only one to feel that way. Most of the sports world sent heartwarming messages to Prescott and the Cowboys following his injury on Sunday night.

Hopefully Prescott can make a full recovery and be back on the field in 2021.

In the meantime, the Cowboys are now led by quarterback Andy Dalton. Dallas managed to beat New York on a last-second field goal on Sunday.