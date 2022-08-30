Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese has passed away at the age of 86.

Shortly after the news of Zampese's death went public, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett released a heartfelt statement on Twitter. '

Garrett clearly had a lot of admiration for Zampese and his innovative mind.

"Today is a sad day. We lost one of the all-time greats in Ernie Zampese," Garrett wrote. "He was an incredible coach who helped changed the game, and he was an equally incredible person! Impacted everyone who was fortunate enough to be around him!"

Garrett continued: "Ernie showed that you can have great success and still treat people the right way. Made our lives way better! Grateful for his special friendship and for so many amazing times together! Unforgettable QB meetings with 8Ball and Sticks! Santa Maria-style Bar-B-Q! Lots of salt! We’re gonna miss you! Love to Joyce, Kenny and all the Zampese’s!"

Zampese had a very long coaching career. In addition to his run with the Cowboys, he spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

Zampese's son, Ken, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Commanders.

Our thoughts are with the Zampese family at this time.