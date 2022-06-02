Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday. He was just 38 years old.

Barber finished his stint in Dallas with 4,358 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

On Wednesday night, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett shared his thoughts on this tragic news. He was Barber's offensive coordinator for a few seasons.

"I am truly heartbroken to hear the incredibly sad news of Marion Barber’s passing," Garrett wrote on Twitter. "He was a rare guy! Marion played the game with such passion! He had a deep-down love for football and it showed in everything that he did!"

Garrett then went on to detail what made Barber a special player for the Cowboys.

"His physical style and relentless spirit were infectious! Showed up in how he practiced! Showed up in how he played in games," Garrett said. "It was impossible not to notice #24! He leaped off the tape! As great a player as Marion was, he was an even better person. He loved his teammates and his coaches! His teammates and coaches loved him! Anyone who had the great fortune to be around him knows the impact he made on all the people in his life. He made us all better! Marion was so genuine, so selfless, so giving."

It's very apparent that Barber made a positive impact on his coaches and teammates over the course of his NFL career.

The cause of Barber's death is unknown.

Our thoughts are with Barber's family and friends during this difficult time.