Jason Garrett Reportedly Meeting With Jerry Jones Again Today

It appears we’re nearing closer to a resolution in Dallas. Despite all the uncertainty surround the team’s coaching situation, it sounds like Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones will figure it out later this afternoon.

Garrett has been with the Cowboys for this past decade. Although his tenure has resulted in a few positive moments, the reality is the franchise hasn’t been anywhere close to its ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl.

On Monday, Garrett met with Jones to discuss his future with the team. The expectation is that he won’t be back for next season, and yet the two sides are scheduled to meet again this afternoon.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and Garrett are going to meet again this afternoon. The two sides reportedly met on Monday, too.

All signs point to Dallas parting ways with Garrett, but the team is having a difficult time doing so due to its relationship with him.

This meeting could finally put the nail in the coffin for Garrett’s time in Dallas.

Cowboys and Jason Garrett are scheduled to meet at noon CT today, per sources. Resolution likely, but not definite. Expectation continues to be Garrett and Dallas will part ways, but the Cowboys are run as a family, Garrett has been a part of family, and it’s hard to part ways. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

If the Cowboys part ways with Garrett, the team will most likely try to make a big splash. Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule have all been linked to the team.

